HMD Global Launches Nokia 6300 and 8000 Feature Phones

HMD Global aims to keep Nokia’s classic lineup of feature phones rich as the Finnish company has re-released the Nokia 6300 and 8000. This time, however, the two feature phones have support for 4G and boot KaiOS, making them smart feature phones that can run WhatsApp, Google Maps, Google Assistant, etc.

The design of the two phones is nearly identical to their original versions from over a decade ago, except that the new 8000 4G no longer comes with a slide-out keypad seen on the previous 8000 series phones.

Both phones have mostly the same specifications. The handsets are made entirely out of plastic, but the Nokia 8000 4G has a noticeable curvature and a chrome finish on the sides, giving it more of a premium look. At the back, there is a single VGA camera for stills and an LED flash.

The Snapdragon 210 SoC powers the two phones with up to 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, though there is also a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The 1,500 mAh battery is charged through a microUSB port and can last up to 25 days with 4G enabled.

The Nokia 6300 4G will retail for $58, whereas the 8000 4G will be available for $93. Both phones bring back classic color options such as Opal White, Topaz Blue, Cyan, Green, etc.