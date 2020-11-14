Huawei Central Releases a List of HarmonyOS Eligible Smartphones

After losing its contract with Google due to the US enforced sanctions, the Chinese Smartphone maker Huawei is ready to launch the first Harmony OS developers’ beta on 18th December 2020. The public beta will most probably be out by April.
According to the company executives, the OS will be available on 90 percent of Huawei and Honor devices. Huawei Central unveiled a list of 40 devices Honor and Huawei devices that are currently eligible to make the switch.
Huawei Devices that are eligible:
- Huawei Mate 40
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
- Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei Mate Xs
- Huawei P40
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro+
- Huawei Mate 30 4G
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G
- Huawei Mate 30 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Nova 8 (Upcoming)
- Huawei Nova 8 Pro (Upcoming)
- Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 SE
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 X 4G
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei Nova 6 5G
- Huawei Nova 6 SE
Honor Devices that are eligible:
- Honor V40 (Upcoming)
- Honor 30 Pro
- Honor 30 Pro+
- Honor V30
- Honor V30 Pro
- Honor Play 4 Pro
- Honor X10 5G
- Honor 30
- Honor 30S
- Honor X10 5G
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor 20
- Honor 9X
- Honor 9X Pro
Eligible wearables:
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (pre-installed – Chinese version)
- Huawei Watch GT 2e
- Huawei Watch GT 2
Eligible tablets:
- Huawei MatePad Pro
- Huawei MatePad Pro 5G
- Honor Tablet V6
It is interesting to see how entry-level phones did not make the cut. Note that Huawei hasn’t confirmed the eligibility of any of these phones so far, don’t count on all of these Smartphones getting the new OS.