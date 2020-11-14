Huawei Central Releases a List of HarmonyOS Eligible Smartphones

After losing its contract with Google due to the US enforced sanctions, the Chinese Smartphone maker Huawei is ready to launch the first Harmony OS developers’ beta on 18th December 2020. The public beta will most probably be out by April.

According to the company executives, the OS will be available on 90 percent of Huawei and Honor devices. Huawei Central unveiled a list of 40 devices Honor and Huawei devices that are currently eligible to make the switch.

Huawei Devices that are eligible:

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro+

Huawei Mate 30 4G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Nova 8 (Upcoming)

Huawei Nova 8 Pro (Upcoming)

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X 4G

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Honor Devices that are eligible:

Honor V40 (Upcoming)

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro+

Honor V30

Honor V30 Pro

Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor X10 5G

Honor 30

Honor 30S

Honor X10 5G

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20

Honor 9X

Honor 9X Pro

Eligible wearables:

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (pre-installed – Chinese version)

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Huawei Watch GT 2

Eligible tablets:

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Honor Tablet V6

It is interesting to see how entry-level phones did not make the cut. Note that Huawei hasn’t confirmed the eligibility of any of these phones so far, don’t count on all of these Smartphones getting the new OS.