Pakistan Gets its First Locally Developed Respiratory Device

A sophisticated respiratory device called the ‘Alnno-Ventura HFNO’ has been developed by Alsons Group in Pakistan.

The locally-developed device was launched at an event hosted by Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. The event was attended by several high-ranking government officials, senior medical experts, and foreign dignitaries.

The Alnno-Ventura HFNO has been developed according to the UCL Ventura model that was manufactured under the license of the UCL Institute of Healthcare Engineering in the UK.

ALSO READ

Is the Government Risking Lives to COVID-19 by Not Closing Schools?

The UCL Ventura was developed in a collaboration between the UCL Institute of Healthcare Engineering, UCL Mechanical Engineering, the UCL Hospital, and Mercedes-AMG.

Alnno-Ventura is Pakistan’s first locally-developed respiratory device and was manufactured with the support of the Pakistan Engineering Council and the Ministry of Science and Technology. Additionally, it is the first of its kind to be approved for medical use by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Fawad Chaudhry spoke on the occasion:

With most medical equipment being in short supply globally due to the pandemic, as well as being a third world country with limited medical infrastructure, it was imperative for Pakistan to become self-reliant and able to look after its own needs.

Alsons Group Chairman, AR Allana, said that he is grateful for the support of the ministry and urged the government to continue supporting the industry for it to thrive further.

He added, “The government can also help create favorable conditions for the export of medical devices, bringing much-needed foreign revenue to the country”.

ALSO READ

Russian And North Korean Hackers Are Targeting COVID-19 Vaccines

Alsons Group is also in the process of developing a high-tech electro-mechanical ventilator called the AlnnoVent. The production is in its final stages and it is currently being tested at the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Fawad Chaudhry concluded that Pakistan has had a lot of success during the COVID-19 pandemic, and remarked that Pakistan had initially lagged in terms of equipment and that there had been a massive shortage of basic PPE, but that the local industries had provided solutions, and Pakistan is now producing its own ventilators.