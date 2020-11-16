UAE Allows Students and More Professionals to Apply for Golden Visa

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded the eligibility criteria for the golden visa system, allowing certain professionals, specialized degree-holders, and others to work and live in the Middle Eastern country for a longer term.

According to the official statement issued by the UAE’s PM Office, all doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and big data, and high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and students from certain universities with a GPA of 3.8 or higher can apply for the golden visa program.

الإخوة والأخوات..اعتمدنا اليوم منح الإقامة الذهبية للمقيمين..لمدة ١٠ سنوات للفئات التالية : جميع الحاصلين على شهادات الدكتوراة،كافة الأطباء، المهندسين في مجالات هندسة الكمبيوتر والالكترونيات والبرمجة والكهرباء والتكنولوجيا الحيوية،متفوقي الجامعات المعتمدة بالدولة بمعدل 3.8 وأكثر — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

In May 2019, UAE’s PM and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had announced the golden visa system, a long-term residency program.

A golden visa is a 5-year or 10-year renewable residency visa of the UAE which enables investors, entrepreneurs, professional talents, and researchers from around the world to take up residence in the Gulf state.

Just days after the golden visa system was first announced, more than 400 investors and businessmen, along with their families, had availed the long term visa.

In December 2019, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship had launched a dedicated website for golden visa applicants.