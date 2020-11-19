FPSC Headquarters Sealed Halting All CSS Selection Process

Federal Public Service Commission’s (FPSC) headquarters in Islamabad have been sealed by the District Health Officer (DHO) after several of its employees tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the official notification issued by the commission’s HR Department, the FPSC’s headquarters will remain closed until further notice.

FPSC will carry out complete disinfection of the building in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination.

The commission will also test all employees/close contacts of the COVID-19 positive cases and will quarantine them for 14 days.

Meanwhile, FPSC has also postponed interview programs, originally scheduled to be held from 23 to 27 November, at all regional offices in the wake of Coronavirus cases at its headquarters.

The commission will announce the rescheduled interview programs once the Islamabad office reopens.