FBR Issues Instructions for Track and Trace System Licenses

FBR is seeking applications for five-year licenses for electronic monitoring of tobacco products, sugar, fertilizer and cement, manufactured or imported in Pakistan.

The FBR issued instructions for License (IFL) for an IT-based solution for Electronic Monitoring (Track and Trace System) for tobacco products, sugar, fertilizer and cement.

According to the details released by the FBR here on Friday, the authority is seeking applications for the grant of five-year licenses under Licensing Rules, 2019 (as amended from time to time) of Track and Trace System for electronic monitoring of tobacco products, sugar, fertilizer and cement, manufactured or imported in Pakistan.

In order to prevent leakage of federal tax revenue and under-reporting of production and sales of tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer products and to ensure proper payment of duties on the manufacture and sale of the goods, FBR is mandated to license the development, implementation, operation and maintenance of a track and trace system.

The system shall cover all goods manufactured in and imported into Pakistan and also products manufactured in Pakistan for export.

The licensees will be responsible for end-to-end installation and operation of a Track and Trace System connecting manufacturing sites and import stations to the FBR’s Central Control Room (CCR).

The Track and Trace System would include the provision of tax stamps and integrated codes to enable real-time electronic monitoring of the above products throughout Pakistan.

The System must enable FBR to do the following:

Monitor production activities of the concerned production lines, factory premises and designated import stations; Generate near real-time information about volumes of the goods produced at the manufacturing lines; Obtain validated information during manufacturing that will support the correct collection of applicable taxes levied on the goods; and Collect validated inputs at manufacturing for determination of the origin and legal status of the goods after manufacturing.

Instructions for Licensing (IFL) document can be collected from the FRB’s offices on any working day through written application. IFL documents may be downloaded from PPRA (www.ppra.org.pk) & FBR (www.fbr.gov.pk) websites.

Further details can be obtained from FBR House, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad during office hours (0900 to 1700 hours) [9 am to 5 pm].

All the applicants shall submit their technical and financial proposals in sealed envelopes separately, which will be evaluated as per evaluation criteria given in the IFL and related annexure.

Sealed applications must be delivered by or before 1600 hours (PST) on December 19, 2020, at the address given below, which shall be opened on the same date at 1630 hours in the presence of the authorized representatives of applicants, who may choose to be present.

A pre-licensing conference shall be held at FBR-HQ, Islamabad at 1100 hours on December 4, 2020, in the Conference Room, FBR(HQ), Islamabad. The FBR reserves the right to accept or reject the applications as per the Licensing Rules, 2019 (as amended from time to time).

The applicants responding to the instructions must ensure that the system being offered is suitable for monitoring, in real or near-real time, in the production lines as well as 6 designated import stations for the goods, FBR added.

The data and other information obtained directly or indirectly from the manufacturer and importers of the goods or otherwise including information transmitted through any means shall be the property of FBR and the licensee shall not disclose this data and other information to any third party without prior approval of FBR.

The licensee shall not sell or commercially exploit the above data or use it for any other purposes than the license. The licensee will be responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of system data, mitigation of data breaches and will bear all associated costs.

Confidentiality obligations will extend to the licensee personnel and to any third parties or affiliates involved in the provision of the system or services, with the licensee retaining primary responsibility for any breach of confidentiality, FBR added.