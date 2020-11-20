KMU Announces Exam Schedule for MBBS and BDS Despite Growing Pandemic

Khyber Medical University (KMU) has issued its schedule for its MBBS and BDS examinations despite serious concerns expressed by parents and prominent health experts.

Health experts have repeatedly been opposing the idea of gathering students in one place, particularly for examinations, and say that even a single COVID-19 positive student can easily infect others with devastating effects.

Dr. Syed Amjad Taqweem has regularly been appealing to the government to discourage assembling students in one place, pointing out that such situations enable easy transmission of the coronavirus among students.

“Today I saw a first-year MBBS student with COVID-19 and her exam is on Monday. I told her if she goes to the examination hall, she will infect them all. She told me she can’t sacrifice her career, as she had studied the whole year and will take the exam,” he said in a statement.

Dr. Taqweem is a notable physician and has treated hundreds of COVID-19-stricken patients in KP since the first wave. His medical prescriptions for COVID-19 symptoms are popularly taken by fellow colleagues, and many of his patients have recovered from it.

In a statement, the KMU administration assured its adherence to the COVID-19-specific SOPs that have been issued by HEC.

The deans and principles of numerous public and private medical and dental colleges attended a meeting at the KMU Senate Hall which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Zia ul Haq, Registrar Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Director Admission Arshad Khan, Additional Controller Exam Dr. Syed Hafeez Ahmad, and the Director QEC.

After the meeting, the attendees agreed to the issuance of a pre-arranged timetable for the upcoming MBBS and BDS examinations. All the examinations will be held in their respective colleges. Furthermore, if students wish to take their examinations at centers near their homes, they will be allowed to do so with approvals based on a written application along with recommendations from the concerned colleges.

It was also decided in the meeting that only the students who are taking examinations will be allowed to stay at the hostels of their colleges. Other students will be directed to take care of their own health and ensure their strict adherence to the COVID-19 SOPs.