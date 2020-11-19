Smart Lockdown Imposed in Punjab’s Six Major Cities Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Following a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, the government of Punjab has announced a smart lockdown in various parts of six major cities. A notification in this regard was issued late on Wednesday.

Various COVID-19 hotspots in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, and other cities have been placed under the lock to curb the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ

Supreme Court Grants Stay Against Decision to Legalize Stolen Cars Imported from Japan

Multiple areas in Lahore have been secured, including Valencia Town, Paragon City, Johar Town, and DHA.

In Multan, Jalilabad, Gulgasht Colony, Garden Town, Khan Village Housing Society, and other areas have been placed under the smart lockdown.

Similarly, Bahawalpur’s Hashmi Garden, Model Town, Satellite Town, and New Sadiq Colony, among other areas, have been sealed.

ALSO READ

Here’s What the Govt is Planning About School Closure Across Pakistan

Public spots including schools, mosques, markets, shopping centers, and parks will remain closed in these areas. However, essential services and facilities like pharmacies, daily commodities and medical emergencies will still be available for public access.

The second wave of the novel coronavirus is rampant in the country as 2,547 news infections and 18 new fatalities were reported during the last twenty-four hours. Of these, 658 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths have been reported in the Punjab where the coronavirus caseload stands at 112,284.