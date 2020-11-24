25 November Will Be Celebrated as Pakistan Strategy Day Across the World: WEF

In a move to acknowledge Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful policies against COVID-19, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced to celebrate ‘Pakistan Strategy Day’ on November 25. According to details, WEF made the announcement after Pakistan became a country least affected by the pandemic in terms of economy.

Pakistan suffered the lowest economic setback during the first wave of COVID-19 by enforcing a smart lockdown, among other successful strategies. As commendation, WEF will hold day-long events on 25th November, and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest.

According to the spokesperson, various big investors, industrialists, and businessmen from around the world will attend the event. The President of the World Economic Forum will reportedly conduct a live interview with Imran Khan at 9:00 PST, where the PM would brief on his strategies for controlling the spread of the virus.

The PM will also shed light on Rs. 12-billion COVID relief package, including incentives for the construction sector. Various investors and chief executives from around the world will also engage in a Q&A session with the Prime Minister. Notable ministers have also been invited to attend separate sessions via video link.

Advisor to PM on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, will speak on economic relief packages. The Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, will later headline the success of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC). Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, will also discuss Green Economy.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, will talk regarding relief in the country’s industrial package. Energy Minister, Omar Ayub, will discuss alternative energy policy, and Sania Nishtar will talk about helping millions of families through the ‘Ehsas Emergency Cash’ Program.