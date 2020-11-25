Govt to Use IT Tools for Bringing Unregistered Persons into Tax Net

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan has called a special meeting of the IT Wing of the Federal Board of revenue (FBR), Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and all relevant IT related tax officials to finalize a national plan for using IT tools for bringing unregistered persons into the tax net.

Top FBR officials told ProPakistani that two very important IT related meetings will be held on Thursday (today).

The meeting of the Board of Directors of PRAL would be followed by the IT related meeting at the FBR Headquarters. Dr. Waqar Masood would review the progress made by the FBR for broadening the tax base.

Sources familiar with the matter told ProPakistani that legal backing will be sought from the government for using IT systems for registration of potential persons with the FBR.

Dr. Waqar Masood Khan has given special focus on the IT tools for expanding the tax net. All IT related officials would update the Minister on the progress being made to effectively use third party data for expanding the tax base.

FBR Chairman Javed Ghani, FBR Member IT and other Members would also inform the Minister on the ways and means for speedy registration of non-filers with the help of IT system and FBR’s database linked with third parity.

Recently, the FBR has decided to give legal cover to the notices being served to the citizens of Pakistan for seeking requisite documents or compliance of tax laws through the SMS service. The FBR will be able to seek any documents from the filers or non-filers or issue notice or communicate with the taxpayers through SMS.

The document served through the SMS will have full legal cover under the proposed amendment to the income tax law.