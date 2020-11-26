CM Punjab Inaugurates Firdous Market Underpass in Lahore

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has finally inaugurated the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass near Firdous Market in Lahore.

The 540-meter long two-lane dual carriageway underpass will accommodate traffic from DHA, Cavalry Ground, and Gulberg area. It will be able to facilitate over 91,000 vehicles on a daily basis, allowing motorists to save time and fuel worth millions of rupees, and will also significantly reduce traffic jams in the Gulberg and Cantonment area.

The project was originally planned to have been completed within ninety days but repeated delays set it back by another three months. As per reports, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had proposed a completion period of four months to Chief Minister Buzdar, who, in response, had directed that the project be completed within ninety days.

Owing to the numerous delays, the project’s chief engineer was dismissed. Following this, the Additional Director General (DG) LDA took over it as the project supervisor, under whom the rest of the construction was completed.