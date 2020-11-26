Pay and Pension Commission to Streamline Pay Scales of All Govt Employees

The current model for the disbursement of pay and pensions in Pakistan is not sustainable, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, said while addressing the inaugural meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020.

He expressed hopes that the Pay and Pension Commission will come up with a financially viable solution to streamline the basic pay-scales of the Government employees, admissible allowances, and pensions.

Assuring the Commission of his full support, he apprised the Commission of the government’s willingness to consider the Commission’s recommendation over this issue.

The Commission is headed by Nargis Sethi and is composed of senior professionals from the Public and Private sectors, as well as serving Federal and Provincial Secretaries, AJK and GB, and other senior officials of all the governments.

The Commission will follow a consultative process to resolve the burgeoning expenditure on the Government exchequer.

Chairperson Nargis Sethi briefed regarding the rationale and mandate of the Commission. She explained that the Commission will review the existing pay and pension structures, allowances, perks, and facilities and also evaluate the possibilities of their monetization.

She also outlined the formation of sub-committees, which have been assigned the terms of reference to deliberate on the prevailing pay and pension system across the country. The success of the Commission is dependent on the prompt provision of reliable and authentic data from all concerned, she stressed.