Shocking Number of Students from Lahore Failed the Intermediate Special Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore has announced the results of the special examination for the second year, revealing that just above eighteen percent of the candidates had passed it.

The board announced the result through a press statement on Thursday. It said that the results Gazette is issued as a notice only, which is why errors and omissions are excepted.

Candidates who want their papers to be rechecked may apply online for it through the BISE Lahore’s website within fifteen days of the declaration of the result.

The Intermediate Part-II Special (COVID-19) Examination 2020 commenced on 10 October and was concluded on 24 October.

A total of 21,129 candidates took the examination, of which only 3,825 passed with a passing percentage of 18.10.

Candidates can receive their results by sending an SMS to 80029. The results are also available at