Punjab Announces Decision on Matric and Intermediate Practical Exams

Education boards in Punjab have decided against conducting practical examinations of matric and intermediate students for the academic year 2021. Instead, the marks for the practical examination will be given on the basis of theory examination.

It was finalized in a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) that was held earlier today in Lahore.

PBCC has taken this decision in view of the ongoing Coronavirus related situation in the country.

The committee’s decision comes days after the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) announced the closure of educational institutions till 10 January 2021 due to Coronavirus.

The coronavirus situation is exacerbating with each passing day as the country has reported more than 3,000 cases for the third straight day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 3,113 new cases and 54 deaths due to the viral infection.