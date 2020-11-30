PM Khan Approves A National Export Development Board

In order to enhance Pakistan’s exports, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval for setting up a National Export Development Board (NEDB) under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25

The approval was granted during Prime Minister’s meeting with his Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Prime Minister will be the President of the Export Development Board, while all stakeholders relating to exports are given representation in the board.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has approved the formation of National Export Development Board. The board will be headed by the Prime Minister and it will include all stakeholders of the export industry. pic.twitter.com/CIvb1IJsaX — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 30, 2020

“The National Export Development Board will hold its meetings monthly where all the issues relating to Pakistan’s export will be discussed,” revealed the adviser through his Twitter account.