Google is Lying About Its Pixel 5 Smartphone [Video]

Google Pixel 5 is the latest phone from Google that was released a few months back. The company claims that the device is made entirely out of plastic and recycled aluminum, but JerryRigEverything’s latest durability test shows that it is heavily coated in plastic instead.

The scratch test revealed the truth behind Google’s all “metal” phone, which showed that the handset is covered in thick layers of plastic all over. Google calls this material “bio-resin” which is just another name for plastic alloy but there is metal beneath all the plastic, though you would have to dig in quite a bit.

Zack was unable to perform the burn test as he accidentally killed the phone while digging into the rear panel. However, the phone performed remarkably well in the bend test, showing little to no flexing when bent from the edges.

Apart from all the falsely advertised plastic, the Google Pixel is quite a sturdy phone. Furthermore, the phone is also IP68 water and dust resistant, meaning that it should hold its own fairly well when submerged in water or exposed to dusty environments.

Check out the video below for more details.