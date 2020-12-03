Imran Khan Announces Monthly Stipend for Two Million Special Persons

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced financial support for the families of differently-abled persons under the second round of Ehsaas Kafalat program.

PM Khan made the announcement on his official Twitter handle, saying that under the Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons, two million differently-abled individuals will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,000.

“This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,” he remarked.

The announcement came as the world observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on the day.

According to the government and other sources, Pakistan has up to 27 million differently-abled persons, o.27 percent of the total numbers worldwide, which is one billion.

The International Day of Disabled Persons is directed at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

In this regard, Pakistan had adopted a bill to curb discrimination against millions of differently-abled Pakistanis through the joint parliamentary session in September.

It ensures equal participation of differently-abled persons in politics, education, employment, and equality before the law. The bill also protects them from abusive, intolerant, and discriminatory behavior.

Raza Rizvi

