Cement Sector Posts Lowest Monthly Growth in FY21

Pakistan’s cement sector posted a growth of 4.19 percent in November 2020 as compared to last year – which is the lowest monthly growth during this fiscal year after double-digit growth in September 2020 and October 2020.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), the total cement sales in November 2020 was increased by 4.19% to 4.508 million tons as compared with 4.327 million tons in November 2019.

However, the sales were down from 5.735 million tons recorded in October 2020 and 5.225 million tons in September 2020.

The local uptake of cement in November 2020 increased by 6.29 percent to 3.742 million tons from 3.521 million tons in November 2019 while exports registered a reduction of 4.99 percent, declining to 766,273 tons from 806,521 tons in the same month last year.

According to a statement issued by APCMA, This is the first instance of decreasing exports during this fiscal which otherwise was on the rising trend.

In the north region, domestic cement sales increased by 4.79 percent to 3.129 million tons during November 2020 from 2.986 million tons in November 2019. Exports from the north decreased by 30.81 percent to 0.182 million tons in November 2020 from 0.263 million tons in November 2019.

In the southern region, the domestic cement sales increased by 14.66 percent to 613,113 tons from 534,720 tons in November 2019. Exports from the South increased by 7.51 percent to 584,182 tons in November this year from 543,361 tons in November 2019.

Cement Sector grows by 16.61 percent in 5MFY21

Total cement sales during the first five months of the current fiscal year increased by 16.61 percent to 23.839 million tons from 20.444 million tons in July-Nov 2019. Domestic sales registered a healthy increase of 15.55 percent, increasing from 16.837 million tons to 19.456 million tons. Exports also showed encouraging growth increasing by 21.54 percent from 3.607 million tons to 4.384 million tons.

In the North (Punjab-KPK) the domestic growth increased by 16.03 percent as consumption in the first five months of the current fiscal year increased to 16.757 million tons from 14.442 million tons during the same period last year. The exports from North posted a decline of 10.34 percent in the first five months of this fiscal year which decreased to 1.087 million tons from 1.213 million tons during Jul-Nov 2019.

In the South (Sindh-Baluchistan) the domestic growth increased by 12.66 percent as consumption in the first five months of the current fiscal year increased to 2.698 million tons from 2.395 million tons last year. The exports from the South posted a growth of 37.70 percent in the first five months of this fiscal year which increased to 3.296 million tons from 2.394 million tons during Jul-Nov 2019.

The spokesman of APCMA said that “The adverse publicity the cement sector received as a result of the coercive actions by Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) even before completion of the investigation, is also affecting the industry”.