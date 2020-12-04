FBR Successfully Holds Pre-Bidding Conference for Track and Trace System

The Federal Board of Revenue has successfully held a pre-bidding conference for the grant of a five-year license for an IT-based solution for electronic monitoring (Track and Trace System) of specified goods i.e. Tobacco, Cement, Sugar, and Fertilizer.

The pre-licensing conference was held on at FBR Headquarter which was attended by 25 participants physically and another 15 participants joined through zoom. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operation) and Mr. Tariq Hussain Shaikh, Project Director, (Track & Trace System) conducted the conference and explained the functions, features and purpose of implementing the Track and Trace System in Pakistan, which includes a minimum human interface, preventing leakage of revenue, under-reporting sales of specified goods and to ensure proper payment of duty/ taxes.

The participants showed their interest in the project and asked very relevant and pertinent questions. FBR team responded to all queries in a professional manner to the satisfaction of the participants, which gave more clarity and understanding about the implementation and operationalization of the Track and Trace System.

FBR team further clarified that last date of the bids is 19th December, 2020 which cannot be extended, as the Track and Trace System has been planned to be rolled out by 30.06.2021.