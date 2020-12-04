Pakistan’s Exports Show Sharp Recovery Despite COVID-19

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shared data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showing that Pakistan’s exports posted a strong recovery during 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

SBP, through their Twitter account, informed on Friday:

Pakistan’s exports have staged a strong recovery notwithstanding a continued rise in global COVID cases.

In November 2020, Pakistan’s exports crossed the $2 billion mark for the second consecutive month, posting a 7.2 percent growth as compared to November 2019

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Razzak Dawood, also took to Twitter and wrote, “I am happy to share that export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years. I commend the efforts made by our Trade Section in Tokyo.”

He said,

I advise our trade missions to actively engage the importers for the promotion of Pakistan’s exports. I urge the exporters to take benefit of this opportunity and move [at] full speed ahead.

He shared the statistics for exports in November 2020 and informed that the exports rose by 7.2 percent to $2.156 billion, when compared with $2.011 billion in November 2019.

“We have just received provisional figures for export of goods. I wish to congratulate our exporters that in these very difficult times with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and globally, our exports have increased by 7.2 percent in November 2020 over the same period last year,” he said in a tweet.

The commerce ministry’s provisional data also shows that exports during the first five months (July-November) of the fiscal year 2020-2021 were recorded at $9.732 billion as against $9.545 billion in the same period of the fiscal year 2019-2020.