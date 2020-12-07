FBR Has Received Less Than Rs. 1.5 Million Tax Returns So Far

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received over 1.4 million income tax returns till Dec 7, 2020.

A senior FBR official well-aware of the development told ProPakistani that till Monday night the total number of returns is less than 1.5 million. So far, the FBR has received over 1.4 million income tax returns up to Dec 7, 2020, against 2.7 million income tax returns filed during the entire period of the tax year 2019.

