FBR’s IRIS System Malfunctions Again

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) ‘IRIS’ system has been working very slowly on Monday, resulting in a delay in the process for the acceptance of income tax returns electronically, tax advisors engaged in returns filing told ProPakistani on Monday.

This is not the first time that IRIS has been malfunctioning: towards the end of November, tax practitioners had raised concerns that IRIS had been causing erroneous tax calculations.

Almost every year, around the deadline of tax returns filing, IRIS begins to perform less than efficiently and inconveniencing both taxpayers and tax advisors.

Monday’s malfunction was regarding the minimum tax regime that had been introduced for the year 2020, and despite the amendments in the law, the portal had not been updated.

Tax experts added that the system is both slow and is showing errors while delaying the process for accepting returns to Monday evening,

Talking to ProPakistani on the matter, a consultant remarked, “The FBR system is accepting returns but it is very slow and only a few returns of our clients have been filed electronically since the morning”.

The FBR has decided to establish Help Desks in the Inland Revenue (IR) field formations to receive the manual requests of taxpayers seeking extensions in their filing of income tax returns after the due date on 8 December 2020.

The FBR issued instructions to the field formations here on Monday in this regard that clearly stated that the last date for the filing of income tax returns would not be extended beyond 8 December 2020.

According to the FBR’s new instructions on return filing, in order to facilitate the taxpayers, it has called for the manual receipts of applicants seeking extensions to file their Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2020.

As per the FBR, every Inland Revenue field formation will establish a Help Desk to receive manual requests for extensions.

The FBR said that the option for filling out an online request for an extension will also be made available and that the extension will be granted generously up to the possible extent.