HEC Warns Students About Fake Agents For Degree Attestation

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has warned students to be mindful of fraudsters and fake agents, who are deceiving applicants in the name of degree and transcripts attestation. According to HEC’s official sources, the Director-General Accreditation and Attestation Department of HEC, has warned students that fake agents have been trying to scam individuals at the expense of their academic documents.

According to the Commission, these fake agents paste duplicate tickets and stamps on degrees and transcripts. Students have been alerted that such documents will be confiscated when presented at HEC counters for attestation.

🛑 PUBLIC ALERT 🛑 Beware of Individuals Posing as #Attestation 'AGENTS' pic.twitter.com/DDXke4UXBd — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) December 7, 2020

The Commission has directed all relevant parties to steer clear of these fraudulent agents and to seek the legal route for getting their degrees and transcripts attested. HEC has released a special message on all affiliate social media accounts to raise awareness.