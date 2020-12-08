Jazz Collaborates with CDA and Activemedia to Bring the Drive-In Cinema Experience to Pakistan

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, is bringing the drive-in cinema experience to Pakistan in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Activemedia, Pakistan’s top experiential marketing agency.

The Jazz Drive-In Cinema will be launched in Islamabad on 18th December 2020 at the Parade Ground adjacent to Islamabad Highway. Starting as a one-month pilot in the capital, the Jazz Drive-In Cinema will also be introduced to Karachi and Lahore.

JazzCash will be the official digital payment partner for the Jazz Drive-In Cinema with all food stalls and ticket counters offering Mobile payment solutions. Furthermore, JazzCash will also offer 50% cashback on tickets and food at the venue for a limited time to promote digital payments.

Movies will be screened in the evenings from Friday to Sunday and will follow a week-wise theme ranging from classics to action, science fiction, fantasy, and animations – a movie for each member of the family.

Speaking about this exciting initiative, Asif Aziz, CCO – Jazz, said, “Drive-in cinema is the only way to provide the big screen experience and entertainment safely with moviegoers in these changing times. We have to adapt to the new normal and as the leading technology company, Jazz is proud to bring the first of many drive-ins by deploying state-of-the-art technology to present a socially distanced cinematic experience to movie fans from the comfort and safety of their cars.”

On this occasion, spokesperson CDA, said, “We applaud Jazz’s entrepreneurial spirit and support to create the ultimate drive-in experience for audiences. For many families, this is going to be the first proper outing in the last few months in a safe and comfortable environment with strict SOPs enforced given the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Being Pakistan’s top experiential marketing agency, we have always taken pride in creating something new for the consumers. With the Covid-19 outbreak followed by lockdowns, we wanted to do something in response to the temporary closure of cinemas, and in support of the government’s initiative to re-open parts of the economy safely,” said Saad M. Khan, CEO – Activemedia.

“The new normal called for something new and this is our contribution to launch the Jazz Drive-in Cinema. We hope everyone in the family will benefit from this experience,” he added.