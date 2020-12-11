These New Cars and SUVs Will be Launched in Pakistan This Month

2020 has been quite an eventful year and the Pakistani automotive industry has had its share of highs and lows. As the COVID-19 induced lockdowns ravaged the business sector, they even brought the sales of automobiles to an all-time low. Nonetheless, following the easing of lockdowns, the industry has bounced back from its recent slump.

Owing to the promising sales figures of the existing automakers, a few new entrants have either made or will be making their debuts in the Pakistani market this year.

Advertisement

There have been a number of announcements in the past few days about the vehicles that will be launched in the market in December 2020. Here is a recap of all the cars that have either officially entered or are yet to enter the Pakistani market in 2020.

Note: The MG HS SUV was up for booking in November, which is why it has not been included in this list.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Over three months ago, the Indus Motor Company (IMC) announced its plan to launch the Toyota Corolla Cross in Pakistan. The Corolla Cross is a subcompact crossover SUV that will compete with the Honda Vezel, the HR-V, the Toyota C-HR, and the Nissan Juke among other subcompact crossover SUVs in the market.

Toyota IMC will introduce the Corolla Cross as a Complete Built-up Unit (CBU) from Thailand. The vehicle has a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that combines with the performance of the electric motor to make 168 hp at 3600 RPM and 305 N m of torque at 3600 RPM. All of this power is sent only to the front wheels via e-CVT automatic transmission.

ALSO READ

New Tax to be Imposed on Car Sales to Eliminate “Own Money” from Pakistan

The Corolla Cross will reportedly be introduced as two variants. While the finer variant features seven airbags (for the driver, passenger, sides, drive knee, and curtains), the base-variant car only has dual airbags. Nonetheless, both have ABS, Hill Start Assist, parking sensors, and passenger seat sensors as the standard.

Both the variants also have a panoramic sunroof, a shark fin antenna, a rear wiper with auto sensors, push start, smart entry, and multiple drive modes as the standard, but only the higher variant has adaptive cruise control.

On the inside, the finer variant has 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, leather seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and rear AC vents. Inside the low-end variant are fabric seats, a basic audio system with CD/BT, and Single-Zone Auto climate control, but no AC vents for the rear seats. Additionally, the finer variant has power + kick sensing trunk door while the base variant has a simple electronically locking boot.

As the vehicle is a CBU, its starting price will be Rs. 8.5 million which is costlier than the larger and arguably better-equipped Toyota Fortuner – a midsize, 7-seater SUV with a price tag of Rs. 7.7 million. The Cross may not be marketable at this price, and whether it defies the odds remains to be seen.

Kia Carnival

Having produced the desirable Sportage SUV and the Picanto Hatchback that are still performing well in their segments, Kia has arguably been the most successful automaker in the Pakistani auto industry for a long time.

Conversely, although it has launched the 3rd generation Grand Carnival family van, the vehicle appeals only to a small niche of local buyers.

Kia revealed on its social media page last Friday that the brand new 4th generation Carnival is now available for sale. Despite being a minivan, the Carnival appears to be largely inspired by the SUV. With a slightly longer nose, a wider wheelbase, and shorter front and rear overhangs, it looks too poised and aggressive to be a minivan.

According to the announcement, the Carnival is available in the GLS and the GLS+ trim levels. In terms of the powertrain, both the trim-levels will feature a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine that puts out 270 hp and 331 N m of torque, with 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Carnival has the latest and arguably the best technology for convenience and safety in the Pakistani market. The automaker had also added extra features to the standard features in GLS+ variant for convenience and style.

Note that this Carnival is a minivan that also appeals only to a limited crowd. Its GLS variant costs Rs. 8.7 million while the finest GLS+ variant costs Rs. 9.5 million, establishing it as an expensive vehicle.

Nonetheless, it is styled attractively and has a myriad of technical features, a lot of comforts, and a seating capacity of eleven. While Rs. 8.6 million may be a lot of money, the brand new Kia Carnival is debatably ‘a lot of car’ for all its worth.

Kia Sorento

Although its launch date is yet to be officially announced, the debut of the Kia Sorento is right around the corner. The 3rd generation Sorento is Kia’s mid-size 7-seater crossover SUV that sits between the compact Sportage and the full-sized Telluride SUVs as a competitor of the Toyota Fortuner and the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Despite the launch of the 4th generation Sorento in a few international markets, the 3rd generation model is reportedly still being sold in most of the markets that Kia operates in.

While the Sorento has a number of engine options in the international markets, Pakistan is likely to get two main engine options, as per reports. One of them is a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 169 hp and 220 N m of torque, and the other one is a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine that makes 276 hp and 336 N m of torque. Both engines can be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to either all the wheels or only the front wheels depending on how the car is optioned.

The Sorento in the international markets is loaded with modern convenience and safety features, and the ones that will be are offered here remain undisclosed.

Likewise, the vehicle’s price is still a mystery. Given that it is a big family SUV with all the modern technological features, and that it will go up against the Toyota Fortuner, the Sorento is likely to be priced between Rs. 7.5 million and Rs. 9 million.

Proton X70

At the beginning of this week, Al-Haj Proton offered a sneak peek at the X70 SUV at a preview-launch ceremony in Karachi. The X70 is a compact crossover SUV that is set to take on the Hyundai Tucson, the Kia Sportage, and the MG HS in Pakistan.

The X70 will be powered by a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 hp and 255 N m of torque. All the power is sent either to the front wheels or to all the wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The X70 will initially be presented as a Complete Built-Up Unit (CBU) imported from Malaysia. However, these CBUs have been made particularly for the Pakistani market, and as per reports, the Pakistani version will share all the modern features of the international model.

The automaker’s decision to put the X70 into production by mid-2021 is subject to its desirability in the market. Furthermore, the price will be revealed at the official launch of the SUV on 18 December.

The community of car enthusiasts speculates that it will cost between Rs. 5 million and Rs. 5.6 million, which is either below or similar to the price ranges of its competitors.

DFSK Glory 580 Pro

Dongfen Sokon (DFSK) and Prince Motors will officially launch the Glory 580 Pro here on 20 December 2020. Over a couple of months ago, the first Glory 580 SUV rolled off the assembly line, and now the automaker has decided to launch the top-of-the-line version here as well.

The vehicle is a compact crossover SUV and will be in competition with the Proton X70, the MG HS, the Kia Sportage, and the Hyundai Tucson. Furthermore, it will be the only crossover SUV in the segment to offer seating for seven passengers.

This SUV will have a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 147 hp at 2000 RPM and 220 N m of torque at 4000 RPM. The power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

Furthermore, the Glory 580 Pro will have a myriad of convenience and safety features that are currently not in any other vehicle in Pakistan at the same price point.

The Glory 580 Pro is also a much cheaper option than its competition as it will be priced at Rs. 4.4 million, making it the cheapest compact crossover SUV in the segment while having all the premium features.

Some may argue that the Sportage Alpha is a better option at the price point but the Alpha does not compare to the Glory Pro in terms of tech and safety features.

As a comfortable, well-equipped family hauler, the DFSK Glory 580 Pro has fantastic value and is likely to give its competitors a run for their money with its added features and quality.

Changan Alsvin

One of the most anticipated cars of the year – the Alsvin Sedan – will make its official debut in Pakistan on 11 December. The Alsvin is a subcompact family sedan that will go against other subcompact sedans like the Toyota Yaris and the Honda City.

As per reports, itis likely to be offered with two main powertrain options. One is a 1.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers 100 hp and 135 N m of torque, and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and the second is a 1.5 liter 4-cylinder engine that makes 107 hp and 145 N m of torque, and is mated to a 5-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Its other features include Antilock Breaking Systems (ABS) with Electronic Break-Force Distribution (EBD) technology, cruise control, hill-start assist, blind-spot monitoring, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system among others. Additionally, the interior offers a modern infotainment system with the latest InCall intelligent interconnect system.

ALSO READ

Javed Afridi Teases a New Morris Garages Sedan and SUV for Pakistan

Details about whether the car will be offered as a CBU or a locally assembled unit are scarce, but once known, they will undoubtedly affect its price.

Master Motors has reportedly set up an assembly plant with a production capacity of over 30,000 per year. As for the price, experts have suggested that the price will be on the less expensive side to allow it to compete with the big names in the industry.

The debuts of other new cars are also anticipated within the next few months, and it is safe to say that Pakistan’s auto industry can look forward to more interesting experiences.