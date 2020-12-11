These Xiaomi Phones Will Get Android 11 Update Soon

Xiaomi is the only Smartphone maker in the industry that releases weekly software updates for its smartphone. In a recent announcement post, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that it would be rolling out the Android 11 update for select Xiaomi and Redmi phones from 2019.

The MIUI 12 was released in April this year. Since then, the company has been slowly releasing the update to its devices. Currently, the company’s flagship, mid-range, select budget phones have received the update. Moreover, only a few budget and older handsets are yet to get the update.

The premium devices that have been upgraded to MIUI 12 are now getting the Android 11 update. According to the announcement, the following phones from 2019 will soon be getting MIUI 12 beta builds based on Android 11:

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K30S Ultra

Mi CC9 / Mi 9 Lite

Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

Mi 9 SE

Mi 9

Mi 9 Pro

The company has not revealed the exact timeline about when the above-mentioned phones will get the new update. For now, Xiaomi has temporarily suspended the beta program for an unspecific period of time from next week. This news comes ahead of the MIUI 12.5 release.

Other phones eligible to get the MIUI 12 beta builds based on Android 11 are:

Redmi K30 4G

POCO X2

Redmi K30 5G

Mi CC9 Pro

MiCC9 Pro Premium Edition

Mi Note 10

Mi 10 Pro

These will be getting the update a few months from now.