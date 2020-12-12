PM Orders Survey of Pakistan to Complete Digitization of Cadastral Land Records

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Survey of Pakistan to complete the digitization of cadastral land records in the country.

Sources told ProPakistani that the PM issued these directions to the provincial chief secretaries, Chairman CDA, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Surveyor General of Pakistan, and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to cooperate with the Survey of Pakistan during the last meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction, and Development.

“Necessary facilitation to be extended by all stakeholders to ensure timely completion of the digitization of cadastral land records by the Survey of Pakistan”, PM directed.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Survey of Pakistan (SoP) have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in surveying and mapping Jobs planned by CDA for the development of the capital territory. This advanced cadastral map would not only help the authority to upgrade the land management system of capital territory but also facilitate CDA for the already land acquired as well as in future land acquisition process which becomes easier and transparent.

The PM has issued instructions to the Aviation Division to address the concerns of the builders and the developers for disposal of NOCs/approvals. Ministry of Defence was directed to present the unified building bylaws for Karachi Cantonment Boards in the next meeting.

He has also directed the Power and Petroleum Divisions to ensure facilitation to developers and builders for housing and construction projects for the availability of electricity and natural gas in the newly constructed projects.

He directed that issuance of NOCs should be made easier as there was no justification for a delay in providing electricity connections to the consumers for housing projects because, currently, there was no shortage of electricity in the country.

The Ministry of Energy has been asked to develop a procedure for establishing new grid stations, and also ensure implementation on it.

He further stated that the lengthy phase of taking approval with regard to utility services must be made easier as the existing procedures had been creating difficulties for the construction sector.

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Division gave a briefing to the meeting about providing facilities for electricity and gas connections for new projects in the construction sector.

The secretary of petroleum informed the meeting that an online system was being devised for the NOC of gas connections which would facilitate the consumers.