Samsung Galaxy S21 Storage And Color Options Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has leaked extensively over the past few weeks and now newer reports have revealed storage options as well as colors for the upcoming flagship lineup. Stylus support for the top model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has been confirmed as well.

The base Galaxy S21 will feature gray, white, pink, and purple color options and storage variants will be 128GB and 256GB. The Galaxy S21+ will also have the same memory options but will be available in three colors instead including silver, black, and purple.

The images were provided by none other than LetsGoDigital.

Storage options for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will go up to 512GB, but it will only have two paint jobs including silver and black.

Support for the S Pen stylus has been confirmed as well, but only for the S21 Ultra. However, unlike the Galaxy Note series, the pen will not be housed inside the phone but will be stored in special Clear View and Silicon Cover cases instead. These cases will come bundled with the S Pen.

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut at Samsung’s next Unpacked event on January 14. Sales are rumored to start in February or early March.