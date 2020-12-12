Samsung Patents a Z Flip-Like Phone With a Zero Gap Hinge

Samsung appears to have a number of new ideas to improve on its current generation of foldable phones and one of its latest patents shows what the company may be working on at the moment. The Korean phone maker has published a patent for a new clamshell foldable (like the Galaxy Z Flip) with no gaps in the hinge and a larger outer display.

Patent renders come courtesy of LetsGoDigital.

The patent was originally filed in June this year but was only published on December 10. It shows a clamshell foldable similar to the Galaxy Z Flip but with a new hinge design that allows the device to shut flat with no gaps, unlike any Samsung phone.

Additionally, there is also a larger display on the outside similar to the Motorola Razr. The display is smaller than the Moto Razr but bigger than the current Galaxy Z Flip. There are also more cameras on the back arranged in a horizontal layout. There is no punch-hole cutout for the front camera and it appears to be tucked in the top bezel instead.

We can expect to see these changes in the next Galaxy Z Flip. However, since it is only a patent, we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.