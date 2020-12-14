Hikers Asked to Help Expand Margalla Hills’ Forest Cover

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat, has requested hikers to help in the expansion of the green cover of Margalla Hills National Park by scattering seed balls during their hikes along its different trails.

The DC said that visitors can get a bag of seed balls free of cost from the counters at the entry points of each trail, and can throw the seeds along their way up to the trail.

Each bag contains 25 golf-ball sized seed pellets packed in mud and about 1.5 million seed balls with four pine seeds each.

He revealed that hikers had made 25 trips to the Margalla Hills to scatter the seed balls every day over the last two weeks.

“Even if 50 percent seeds are successfully planted, three million trees will be added to the Margalla Hills,” he remarked.

DC Shafqaat added that a seed’s growth rate is only 10 percent which is why seed balls are used to increase their growth rate to 50 percent all over the world.

In conclusion, he praised the volunteers comprising people from the media and the civil society who had participated in the drive.