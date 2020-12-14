Man From Rawalpindi Creates a Volkswagen and Motorbike Hybrid

Rao Yusuf, a Rawalpindi-based auto enthusiast, has melded a motorbike with the rear of a classic Volkswagen Beetle to create a unique motorized trike that he calls the ‘Beetle-Trike’ to emulate the design of a Harley Davidson Trike.

The front of the vehicle appears to be that of a United 150cc loader, and the back is a classic Volkswagen Beetle. The owner has positioned the driver’s seat away to have the roof cover his head and for the riding stance to be identical to that of a chopper bike. It also includes seating for two passengers at the back.

As per a media report, Yusuf built his first Beetle-Trike in 2018 for around Rs. 1 million and has continued to construct three similar ones to date.

“Three people in Islamabad have this now. I have people from Lahore, Gujranwala, and Karachi asking me to make one each for them too,” Yusuf added.

Yusuf informed the media that he even rents his trike out for public use on special occasions and for weddings in particular.

“Grooms drive it and brides sit at the back. I’ve even seen fathers-in-law driving it,” Yusuf remarked.

Yusuf is a vintage car restorer by passion and also likes to create unique vehicles like his Beetle Trike. He disclosed that he has some projects of such nature that are in the pipeline.

While some purists, especially those affiliated with the Volkswagen Beetle Clubs, might consider the Beetle-Trike to be scandalous or a desecration, it is undoubtedly a head-turner that puts a smile on most people’s faces at first sight.