PM Approves Online SEZ Info System

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that industrial development is vital for economic growth. He emphasized that the government is committed to providing ease-of-doing-business to investors.

The Prime Minister chaired the 7th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) today.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Chief Secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan, Chairman Board of Investment, Chairman FBR, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, CEOs of Provincial Boards of Investments, President FPCCI and senior officers including Secretary BOI.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and Deputy Governor State Bank joined the meeting via video link.

The meeting was apprised that there are 19 SEZs notified in the country. The Board approved SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale/Lease of Plot Regulations 2020.

The Board Meeting approved the launching of an online SEZ Management Information System whereby the approvals process will be digitalized and streamlined. It will also act as a one-window for investors and will ensure transparency.

The SEZ Board also approved the award of the status of Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zones to Siddiqsons Tin Plate in Balochistan and Service Long March Tyre in Sind SEZs.

Prime Minister stated that economic activities generated by SEZs will increase job opportunities for local skilled and unskilled labour.

The Premier directed to provide utility services including electricity and gas to the SEZs on priority.