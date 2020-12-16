CDWP Approves Project Worth Rs. 7.25 Billion

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) held a meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

CDWP considered four projects, including two new projects, and approved one project worth Rs. 7.25 billion. The CDWP further approved five position papers worth Rs. 21.10 billion and two position papers worth Rs. 37.23 billion, which were referred to ECNEC for further approval.

Advertisement

Secretary Planning, Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from the Planning Commission, and federal ministries and divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video links.

Projects related to Energy, Physical Planning and Housing, Science and Technology, and Transport and Communications were presented in the meeting.

Two position papers related to Energy were approved by the CDWP. The first paper approved by the CDWP was “220KV Dhabeji Substation for Provision of electricity for Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ)” worth Rs. 4195.10 million. This project will facilitate the electrification of Dhabeji SEZ and the construction of a 220 kV GIS substation at Dhabeji SEZ. An associated transmission line has been planned to supply an ultimate load of 250 MW to the Dhabeji SEZ. The second approved position paper was titled “34.5 MW Harpo Hydropower Project District Sakrdu” worth Rs. 9522.801 million.

The main objective of the project is to provide adequate facilities for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity keeping in view the future requirements in the Baltistan region.

ALSO READ

Planning Commission Highlights Efforts To Streamline Development Process

A project related to Physical Planning and Housing was presented in the meeting. The project, namely “Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad (Construction of Distribution Center, rehabilitation of Old Jhai Khanuana water treatment plant) Phase-1, worth Rs. 7250 million was approved in the meeting.

A position paper related to Physical Planning and Housing was presented in the meeting. The paper, namely “Construction of Judicial and Administration Complex in Mauve Area” worth Rs. 537.873 million was approved by the CDWP.

A position paper related to Science and Technology was also presented in the meeting. The paper titled “Jalozai Campus of University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar” worth Rs. 6535.320 million was also approved by the CDWP.

Three Position papers related to Transport and Communications were presented in the meeting. The paper titled “Dualization and improvement of Old Bannu Road” worth Rs. 17,230 million was referred to the ECNEC. Second position paper titled “Land acquisition for Swat Motorway Phase –II” worth Rs. 20,000 million was also referred to ECNEC, and the third paper, “Accelerated Development Plan for Southern Balochistan” worth Rs. 313 million was approved by the CDWP.

This project is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Around 320,000 additional households will be provided with electricity, increasing the electricity provision from the current 12 percent to 57 percent of the households. Hundred percent of the households will be provided the Gas facility, 640,000 children would be facilitated through distance learning programs, 16 dams will add 0.5 MAF of water storage, which is sufficient to irrigate 0.15 million acres of land, along with many other facilities.

CDWP also discussed two concept clearance proposals, titled “Sindh Human Capital Project Sindh 100 Days plus Program” worth Rs. 2479.5 million and “Crises Resilient Social Protection” worth Rs. 128.240 million.