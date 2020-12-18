Punjab to Reconstruct Six Roads to Top Heritage, Cultural, and Tourism Sites

Posted 1 hour ago by Raza Rizvi

The government of Punjab has launched an initiative in collaboration with the World Bank to develop infrastructure for heritage sites and tourist destinations in the province.

The Provincial Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, tweeted that the project aims to develop cultural and heritage sites and promote our tourism industry in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His tweet read: “Under the project ‘Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth’, access infrastructure leading to top cultural and heritage sites will be widened and improved. In the first phase, we have laid the foundation stones of 6 roads today to reach the famous cultural centers of the province”.

The provincial government has started reconstructing six roads that lead to five cultural and tourism sites. The initiative will improve Punjab’s heritage and religious tourism besides promoting a soft image of Pakistan.

Following are the details of the roads and destinations:

Road Destination Length Cost
GT Road to Top Mankiala Top Mankiala 2.10 km Rs. 51.5m
Taxila Museum Mohra Muradu Taxila Museum 0.30 km Rs. 5.14 km
Sucha Soda to Manawala 1 Gurdwara Sucha Soda 1.15 km Rs. 23.04m
Metalled Road from Lahore to Sheikhupura-Sargodha Mariumabad Church 4.1 km Rs. 54.57m
Metalled Road Ghulam Farid Mithan Kot Rajanpur Darbar Khwaja Ghulam Fareed 4.7 km Rs. 105.79m
Sucha Soda to Manawala 2 Gurdwara Sucha Soda 22.2 km Rs. 590.66m
Raza Rizvi

