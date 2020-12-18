Punjab to Reconstruct Six Roads to Top Heritage, Cultural, and Tourism Sites

The government of Punjab has launched an initiative in collaboration with the World Bank to develop infrastructure for heritage sites and tourist destinations in the province.

The Provincial Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, tweeted that the project aims to develop cultural and heritage sites and promote our tourism industry in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Exposed: Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Close Aide Allegedly Visited Israel in Secret

His tweet read: “Under the project ‘Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth’, access infrastructure leading to top cultural and heritage sites will be widened and improved. In the first phase, we have laid the foundation stones of 6 roads today to reach the famous cultural centers of the province”.

پنجاب میں ثقافتی اور سیاحتی مقامات تک رسائی اور صوبے میں سیاحت کے فروع کے لیے "Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth" پراجیکٹ کا آغاز کیاگیا ہے اس منصوبے کے پہلے فیز میں صوبے کے مشہور ثقافتی مراکز تک رسائی کے لیے آج ہم نے 6 سڑکوں کا سنگ بنیاد رکھ دیا ہے#RoadsToPunjabTourism pic.twitter.com/Us8vJuVC7u — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 18, 2020

ALSO READ

CAA Allows Serene Air to Operate Flights to Saudi Arabia and UAE

The provincial government has started reconstructing six roads that lead to five cultural and tourism sites. The initiative will improve Punjab’s heritage and religious tourism besides promoting a soft image of Pakistan.

Following are the details of the roads and destinations: