Regal Starts Pre-Booking for the DFSK Glory 580 Pro Before Launch

Regal Motors has opened up the pre-booking for DFSK Glory 580 Pro SUV ahead of its formal launch in Pakistan. Although the official launch of the vehicle is set to take place this Sunday at 07:00 pm, the company has already revealed the features, price, and the pre-booking amount of the vehicle prior to the launch.

In a short recap, the vehicle will be in direct competition with Proton X70, MG HS, Kia Sportage, and Hyundai Tucson. Furthermore, it is going to be the only crossover SUV in the segment to offer seating for 7 passengers.

DFSK, in partnership with Regal Motors, had launched the Glory 580 SUV in Pakistan in 2018. For the first couple of years, the vehicle was sold as a complete built-up unit (CBU) in Pakistan. But about a couple of months ago, the very first Glory 580 SUV rolled off the assembly line. And as per a trusted resource from the industry, the Glory 580 pro shall also be sold as a CKD vehicle that is assembled here in Pakistan.

The vehicle shall feature a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 147 horsepower at 2000 RPM and 220 Newton-Meters of torque at 4000 RPM. The engine will power the front wheels only via, via a 6-speed CVT automatic gearbox. The vehicle is also equipped with numerous tech and safety features, including the i-Talk voice recognition and smart-drive assist features.

The Glory 580 Pro is much cheaper than its competition, as it will be priced at Rs. 4.4 million, making it the cheapest top-trim level compact crossover SUV in the segment that comes with all of the premium features, which you can pre-book for Rs. 1,500,000.

You can catch further details about the pre-booking procedure of the vehicle at daraz.pk. However, it is pertinent to mention that, as per the automaker’s official statement, the delivery of the vehicles will be made in April of 2021.

There are still plenty of new launches on the horizon that are lined-up for next year. At this point, all we can do is wait in anticipation as to which new entrant shall become the biggest hit among the buyers.