Pakistan and China Begin Joint Air Exercise ‘Shaheen-IX’

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited an Operational Base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday and witnessed the Pakistan-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-IX, according to a report by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar tweeted,

COAS visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force today to witness Pakistan-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX”. Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF & PLAAF which started in 2011 & are held in Pakistan & China on the alternate basis.

Addressing the participants of the exercise, the COAS stated that joint training ventures are essential to improving the combat capacity of both the countries’ air forces in the face of emerging geostrategic challenges and the enhancement of interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

The army chief also praised PAF’s competence and commitment and reiterated the necessity of harmony and synergy for operational success.

He said,