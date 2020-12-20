Aijaz Aslam Launches Official Store on DarazMall along with Other Leading Celebrities and Fashion Brands

Daraz, Pakistan’s largest online shopping platform, offers millions of assortments under various categories that cover the needs and wants of its valued customers. Besides variety, the platform is popular for its genuine products that give the customers peace of mind when ordering from DarazMall.

Recently, many celebrities and leading designers in the Pakistani industry have launched their own brand/shop on DarazMall. Komal Rizvi has launched her brand TrulyKomal along with Nadia Hussain giving birth to Bling and Humayun Alamgir also hosting his collection on Daraz.

Advertisement

Similarly, another brand has partnered with Daraz to launch itself on the biggest online shopping platform of Pakistan. This brand, too, is owned by a very renowned Pakistani celebrity, Aijaz Aslam. He created his brand to motivate and encourage our market to use local products. He strongly believes that we should be proud to use Pakistani produce.

Aijaz Aslam commented, “Daraz is the biggest and the most reliable online shopping network with a large customer base and that is why I have chosen to partner with them. Our products are made with the best of herbs and natural ingredients with essential oils extracts. Some products are unique and are made in a spray form for easy and convenient use. This is something that no other brand is doing for products like hair mists, face mists, and products with unique anti-ageing properties.”

His brand is targeting all individuals, from both genders, who care a great deal about their hair and skin. The product offerings include various skincare and health products such as face mists, night creams, non-alcoholic sanitizers, anti-ageing face washes, etc. His vision includes extending his product line to include essentials such as fragrances, clothing articles, and many accessories.

Omair Bakhsh, Head of Marketing at Daraz Pakistan, commented on this recent partnership, “We’re very excited to include another value-added brand on DarazMall. Aijaz Aslam has launched a unique set of products that we are so eager to host on our platform. DarazMall has a collection of both international and local brands and to see brands grow in this category is overwhelming. This growth helps us to serve our customers in a better way as we’re equipped to present them with more choices to suit their needs.”

It’s pleasant to see the local brand industry grow and platforms like Daraz helping them in their journey through providing a safe and reliable place for these brands to prosper. Customers may browse through Aijaz’s, as well as other local brands on Daraz app and contribute to promoting local entrepreneurs and products.