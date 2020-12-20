DFSK Glory 580 Pro Launch

Regal Motors has finally and officially launched the Glory 580 Pro SUV in Pakistan. The launch, similar to those of a few other new entrants in Pakistan, was broadcasted via a Facebook video stream on December 20th, 2020.

The launch was hosted by Television Stars Mikaal Zulfiqar and Naveen Waqar. While speaking to the audience, the host introduced Regal Motors and Prince DFSK, spoke about the current automotive industry dynamics and how the Glory 580 Pro would cause a huge splash in the Pakistan market. Product Head Glory 580 Pro Moazzam Abubakar and General Manager Sales and Marketing Aamir Usman also came to the stage to share some details about the Vehicle.

Advertisement

In a short recap, the DFSK Glory 580 Pro is a Compact Crossover SUV that will go head to head with other contenders in the segment such as Proton X70, MG HS, Kia Sportage, and Hyundai Tucson. Furthermore, it is going to be the only crossover SUV in the segment to offer seating for 7 passengers.

DFSK launched the Glory 580 SUV in Pakistan in 2018 in partnership with Regal Motors. Within the first 2 years of its launch, the SUV was sold as a complete built-up unit (CBU) in Pakistan. However, a few months ago, the very first Glory 580 SUV rolled off the assembly line in Pakistan. And as per a trusted source from the industry, the Glory 580 pro will also be sold as a CKD vehicle that is assembled locally.

The Glory 580 Pro is a unique and good looking vehicle by many accounts. Let us discuss all of its attributes one by one:

Design

The DFSK Glory 580 Pro has been greatly refreshed for the 2020 model in terms of design. In the past, it had a fairly clean yet subdued look. but with the refresh, the car seems a lot more unique and futuristic.

On the front, you get a modern-looking pair of LED headlights with DRLs and sequential turn signals, a couple of foglights at the bottom, and a radical, yet tasteful new infinite starlight grille design. You also get powered mirrors with indicator lights integrated inside the mirrors.

The side profile is like any other crossover SUV. The first thing you spot on the side of the car are the new 18-inch alloy wheels with a sharp design. Other than that, there are chrome door handles and a couple of silver strips on either side of the roof, that are supposed to be roof rails for the luggage rack, but because they are so small, they might not be able to serve the purpose.

The look has also changed significantly around the back. You now also get a newly designed pair of hammer patterned LED taillights with sequential turn signals, sleek rear fog lights mounted on the rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna, a spoiler on the top of the tailgate, dual exhaust cutouts in the rear bumper, and rear haunches for a sporty look.

The vehicle, as reported by Abubakar, will be available in 5 body colors:

Black

White

Silver

Grey-Metallic

Blue

Interior

DFSK Glory 580 has a rather handsome interior, with a modern, yet subtle dash design. The wood trim piece that runs along the top length of the dashboard gives a rather elegant look. Above the sleek central air vents, is a floating, 9-inch touch-sensitive LED screen for the infotainment system that offers Smartphone connectivity.

On the driver side, there’s a sporty-looking steering wheel with perforated leather stitching, multimedia controls, cruise control settings, and a gauge cluster with a digital screen in the center that displays the vehicle’s vital information. The vehicle also comes with a panoramic sunroof that allows light into the cabin to make it look even better and more spacious.

The rest of the cabin is also fairly roomy and modern. The vehicle is offered with three-row seating, has vents for Air Conditioning in the back as well. In the third row, there are cup holders for both passengers that would be seated in the back.

In terms of luggage space in the back, if all seats are in an upright position, the luggage space in the back is enough to carry small or medium-sized objects. In order to carry large items, the 3rd row has to be folded down to make enough room for them. If you fold down both rows, you are left with a completely flat surface, which is good for carrying even larger objects.

Performance

The vehicle will have a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 150 horsepower at 2000 RPM and 220 Newton-Meters of torque at 4000 RPM, and sends all of that power to the front wheels, via a 6-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

In terms of the suspension setup, the Glory 580 also consists of McPherson struts upfront and a torsion bar coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes, both upfront and outback, with ABS technology to allow for better stopping power.

Convenience & Safety Features:

The vehicle is equipped with numerous tech and safety features, which are as follows:

Safety Convenience 4 Airbags I-Talk Intelligent Command System with over 100 voice command features LED Fog Lamps/Cornering Lights Electronically folding side-mirrors Automatic wipers with rain sensors Panoramic Sunroof 360° Camera Keyless entry and go Rear Parking Sensors Adjustable rear seats Electronic Stability-Control Program (ESP) Electric power front seats Traction Control Automatic Climate Control with rear A/C vents Vehicle Running Recorder Built in GPS Tire Pressure Monitoring System Steering Control Buttons Hill Start Brake Assist Two-Tone Leather Lined Interior Built-in Security Alarm Seating for Seven Immobilizer System 6 Way Driver Seat Adjustment ABS Brakes with EBD and Brake Assist Technology 4 Way Front Passenger Seat Adjustment Electronic Parking Brake Power Tailgate

Price

As revealed by the GM Sales and Marketing Aamir Usman, the introductory price of the vehicle is Rs. 4,549,000. Usman also announced that the booking for the vehicle is set to start from December 21, 2020.

It bears mentioning here, that Glory 580 Pro, despite apparently getting a price bump of Rs. 100,000 is still the cheapest top-trim level compact crossover SUV in the segment. Plus, the vehicle shall be offered with a 3 year/60,000 kilometer warranty, which isn’t the best in the market, but still, is arguably favorable.

Usman added that the booking for the vehicle can be made in 19 3S Prince DFSK dealerships across the country.

It has been said before, but it bears repeating, that as a comfortable, safe, well-rounded, and well-equipped family hauler, the DFSK Glory 580 Pro makes for a fantastic value for money, and with the added features and quality, it is likely to give its competitors a run for their money.