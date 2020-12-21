CPEC: Sukkur-Multan Section of Peshawar-Karachi Highway Opened for Traffic

The Sukkur to Multan section of the Peshawar-Karachi Highway has been completed and was opened up for traffic on December 16, 2020. Peshawar-Karachi highway is the largest development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Congratulations! The largest project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan Peshawar-Karachi Highway (Sukur-Multan section), was handed over and opened to traffic on December 16. pic.twitter.com/g5NiQ9vvE9 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) December 17, 2020

The announcement came via the Twitter account of Spokesman and DDG Information Department Foreign Ministry of China, Lijian Zhao. The project is a 6-lane motorway that connects Karachi and Hyderabad via the M-9 route. The Multan-Sukkur section of the motorway is reportedly 392 kilometers and has a speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour for light traffic vehicles.

The full length of the highway will be 1100 kilometers. As reported by Lijian Zhao, a total of $2.89 billion has gone into the completion of the Multan-to-Sukkur section of the project. While commending the efforts of the people involved, Zhao also added that the project was completed ahead of its intended deadline.

In a relevant development that took place about a month ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the initiation of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project. The ML-1 project is also a part of the CPEC projects. It is also, reportedly, the biggest railway project in Pakistan to date. The project will facilitate train passengers to travel from Karachi to Lahore and vice versa in just seven hours, the premier had said.