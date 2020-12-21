FBR Directs Senior Officials to Stop Granting Additional Charge Positions

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all Chief Commissioners and Director Generals (Inland Revenue) to stop granting additional charge positions to the officers in the field formations in violations of the government’s policy and laid down rules and regulations.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the heads of the field formations on Monday to grant Additional Charge position to the officers with the approval of competent authority (Appointing Authority).

According to the FBR’s instructions, it has been observed that controlling officers in the field formations are assigning additional charges to the officers, contrary to the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, which can create administrative problems during judicial review of actions performed by those officers, questioning the legitimacy of holding the charge of the post.

In view of the above, the FBR has further directed to convey that henceforth all field formations should ensure that additional charges are assigned to the officers with the approval of competent authority, i.e, Appointing Authority, strictly following the instructions of the Government of Pakistan mentioned hereinabove for the period specified therein to maintain regularity of charge or posting of the officer. The above instructions may please be followed in letter and spirit, FBR added.

According to the Establishment Division, reference paras of the instructions contained in Establishment Division 0.M.No.1/21/75-AER.R.2 dated 19.8.1989, which provide that additional charge arrangement in a non-identical post in BS-17 to 19 requires the approval of the Establishment Secretary.

The above instructions have been reviewed in the light of amendment in Rule 6 of the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules, 1973 notified vide SRO No.276(1)/2000, dated 25.5.2000 under which Secretaries of the Ministries and Divisions have been authorized to make appointments to posts in BS-17 to 19 consequent upon the aforesaid amendment in rules additional charge arrangement in non-identified posts to BS-17 to 19 now requires the approval of Secretary of the concerned Ministries and Divisions.

Cases involving the additional charge of posts borne on the code of APEC and OMG shall, however, continue to be submitted for the approval of the Establishment Division. The instructions contained in Establishment Division O.M. stand amended accordingly, Establishment Division added.