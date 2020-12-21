Pakistanis Bought Imported Tea Worth Billions During the Last 5 Months

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan’s tea imports recorded an increase of 26.72% during the first five months of the current fiscal year against the same period last fiscal year.

During July-November FY 2020-21, the country imported tea worth $233.632 million in comparison to the $184.365 million during July-November FY 2019-20.

As far as quantity is concerned, Pakistan imported 36% more tea during the first five months of the current fiscal year against the same period last fiscal year.

During July-November FY 2020-21, the country imported 107,252 metric tons in comparison to the 78,771 metric tons during July-November FY 2019-20.

In terms of year-on-year, Pakistan’s tea imports during November 2020 increased by 5.98% against the same period last year.

During November 2020, the country imported tea worth $44.293 million in comparison to the $41.794 million during November 2019.

In terms of month-on-month, Pakistan’s tea imports during November 2020 registered a decline of 6.51% in comparison to October 2020 when the country imported tea worth $47.377 million.