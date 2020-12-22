Initial Testing of Govt Servant Candidates Will Soon Be Assigned to FPSC

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met under the Chairpersonship of MNA Kishwer Zehra.

The Committee adopted the report of the sub-committee of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, appointed under convener-ship of MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan regarding the leaking of the paper of National Testing Service (NTS) Exam in District Lower Dir.

The Committee ordered for sending the recommendations to the relevant departments for implementation.

Apprising the Committee regarding the finding of the sub-committee, the convener informed that after thorough deliberation and discussion on the issue referred to the Committee, it is recommended that the initial testing of the candidates aspirant to become government servants should be assigned to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), subject to the strengthening of the Commission with required human resource and financial resources.

He further informed that NTS was subjected to mismanagement, due to which test papers were leaked before the tests were held. He also informed that the sub-committee had recommended an inquiry into the issue by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Committee, while discussing the Pakistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, decided to postpone further discussion till its next meeting.

The Committee also directed Cabinet Division and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to examine the amendments proposed by a member of the Committee. Apprising the Committee regarding the proposed amendments, MNA Ali Nawaz Awan informed that his amendments were aligned with the PPRA Act, and a mechanism had been provided for an independent governing board.

The Committee decided to have a briefing on the shortage of petrol and the report of the FIA, thereon in its next meeting.

Earlier Chairman and Member Gas, OGRA apprised the Committee regarding the shortage of gas and the role of OGRA in that regard. The Member Gas informed that a Cabinet Committee on Energy, under the convener-ship of the Minister for Planning and Development, had formulated guidelines for the gas companies to meet the shortage of gas during the current winter season.

He informed that the role of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was confined to facilitation in respect of grant of licenses to the gas companies. Responding to a question from a member of the Committee, he informed that OGRA had submitted its summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for seeking guidelines for grant of licenses to the companies for the marketing of Flare Gas.

While discussing the Constitutional Amendment Bills moved by Alia Kamran and Salahuddin Ayubi, the Committee asked the Establishment Division to pursue the convening of Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative cases, for a decision on amendment Bills.

The Committee meeting was attended by Minister In-charge for Cabinet Secretariat, Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, and senior officers from Cabinet and Establishment Divisions, and other departments concerned.