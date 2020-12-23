LDA Allows Restaurants to Use Adjoining Space for Outdoor Dining

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), on Tuesday, permitted restaurants to use their adjoining areas that fall in the jurisdiction of the LDA for outdoor dining purposes amidst the ongoing pandemic.

In a notification, the LDA stated that in its meetings on 3 December and 9 December it allowed restaurants to use their fronts, mandatory sides, and rear spaces for dining purposes.

However, the permission comes with the stipulations that the restaurants cannot construct permanent structures in these areas and they will be responsible for parking and the flow of traffic.

This relaxation is temporary because of the pandemic situations and is liable to be canceled if any other notification is issued by the government in this regard.

Earlier, the government had sealed three restaurants in Karachi for violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures.