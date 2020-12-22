Top 3 Locations to Rent a House Under Rs. 30,000 in Karachi

By Maham Tahir

Being Pakistan’s biggest metropolitan area, Karachi offers a fast-paced lifestyle with innumerable business opportunities present.

Karachi has a well-developed infrastructure, including well-reputed educational institutions, modern health-care facilities, and limitless entertainment options as well as tourist spots, offering a complete and comfortable lifestyle for residents.

The city of light also offers a remarkable variety of attractions and activities, ranging from sandy beaches to traditional bazaars, modern shopping malls, waterparks, best gyms, top cinemas and brings you flavors from all around the world in the 4-star hotels offering a myriad of cuisines, restaurants, and top coffee shops and cafes.

Given its strategic location, business opportunities, and amenities, the city has been identified as one the hottest areas to reside in Pakistan, with thousands of residential options, to buy, sell and invest in.

To help those in search of a perfect house to rent, Graana.com brings you a list of the top 5 locations to rent a house under Rs. 30,000 in Karachi.

The well-renowned gated community of Pakistan – Bahria Town offers a quality life to all residents by featuring affordable residential units, and top-notch amenities.

Spread over an area of over 46,000 acres, Bahria Town offers numerous 3-bed villas and 2-bed apartments for rent under Rs. 30,000, in Bahria Apartments and precinct 10. The apartments and villas feature

2 – 3 bedrooms with bathrooms

TV lounge, drawing room, dining rooms

Kitchen

Balcony

Parking

The locality is connected with other parts of the city through the Super Highway, located at a distance of 9 km, and Malir Cantt via the six-lane Expressway. The nearby amenities include

Jinnah International Airport, at a half-hour drive

Night safari and state-of-the-art theme park

Grand Mosque (the world’s third-largest mosque), located in Precinct 13

The densely-populated area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal makes it rank among the most bustling localities, attracting a huge influx of people in Karachi. The available residential units including 2-3 bed portions and 1-3 bed apartments cater to the needs of both those searching to buy and especially those looking to rent a property. The common features are

2-bed and baths (avg.)

TV lounge, drawing room, dining rooms

Kitchen

Balcony (in case of an apartment and upper portion)

Parking

The locality divided into blocks, is well-lit with renowned shopping avenues, entertainment facilities, well-maintained parks, and different eateries, and connected to the major arteries through University Road and Rashid Minhas Road. Apart from the presence of gyms, parks, commercial areas, and banks, some of the renowned amenities for the residents, as well as those in nearby areas include

Aga Khan University Hospital (at a 15-minute drive), NED University of Engineering and Technology, University of Karachi and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Main Campus (University Road)

LuckyOne Mall – one of the largest malls in Pakistan, located 5km away

Aladdin Park, situated at a 3-minute drive (on Rashid Minhas Road)

As diverse as the provincial capital itself, North Nazimabad is a blend of a wide range of housing societies, representing socio-economic diversity to the fullest. Apart from numerous mosques, the vicinity is also home to a few churches and temples located nearby. Presently, the town is divided into 20 blocks, extending from Block A to Block U, and is a hub of various housing societies offering different types of residential units, including apartments and portions, for rent. The common features include

2-bed and baths (avg.)

TV lounge, drawing room, dining rooms

Kitchen

Balcony (in case of an apartment and upper portion)

Parking

The area, known for its hustle and bustle, is well-connected through a planned road network and different kinds of transport facilities. It houses numerous shopping areas, namely Hydri Supermarket located on Shahrah-e-Humayun, Qadri Market and Tasdique Market, Sunday Market, and Haidery Main Market.

The family-friendly locality serves as a recreational hub offering notable educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, numerous sports facilities and complexes, well-maintained parks, a myriad of eateries, shopping centers, etc. Some of the important amenities nearby include

Karachi Zoo in Garden East at a 20-minute drive

Lucky One Mall (Main Rashid Minhas Road) is approximately 4 km away

