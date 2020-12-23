PIA Extends VSS Deadline Due to Poor Response

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management has extended the due date for Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) applications by another week.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Marshal retired Arshad Malik, announced this on Tuesday. He said that the airline’s permanent employees could submit their applications by December 29.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Over 1300 PIA Employees Agree to Take Early Retirement Under VSS

The CEO noted that the federal government has already released Rs. 12 billion funds for the ongoing separation scheme.

He revealed that by December 22, the last date for submission of applications, only 1300 PIA employees had availed of the VSS package.

ALSO READ

FBR to Introduce Reforms to End Political Interference in Transfers and Postings

The national flag carrier had expected 3,000 of its employees to utilize the scheme. Since the applications received were not even half the expected number, the deadline was extended by another week.

At the end of the VSS scheme, PIA will introduce a Mandatory Separation Scheme (MSS) to lay off the access employees.