Rewind: Top Social Media Trends from 2020

The first week of January 2020 set the pace for what was to follow … from the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing to an economic downturn, and in some parts of the world, the US elections.

2020 set the tone for an endless array of topics for people to rant about online. If you want a roundup of how people kept themselves entertained and engaged on social media platforms during the year, this article will get you up to speed on everything that was 2020.

COVID-19 in Pakistan

The outbreak of the coronavirus was first an epidemic in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019 that rapidly spread across 209 countries, including Pakistan.

Consequently, the pandemic topped Pakistan’s Twitter trends when it first hit the country in late February.

220/ I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 26, 2020

Fast forward to today:

The current COVID-19 Twitter trends highlight potential vaccine drop-offs from international suppliers:

PIA Plane Crash

The crash that occurred during Ramadan sparked heavy criticism across the country.

Asked the Aviation minister to take responsibility for the @Official_PIA crash. Neither did the Civil Aviation, nor anyone in PIA. No one is responsible for anything in Naya Pakistan. I would have resigned long ago after such terrible wrecks in my ministry. My poor Pakistan — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 24, 2020

Some elements in power refused to have a change of heart:

"People who died in PIA plane crash should have travelled by road." pic.twitter.com/PPvWmvPWe5 — Bilal. (@achayaarsun) September 11, 2020

It did entail an impossible miracle:

President of Punjab Bank Zafar Masood, who survived the PIA plane crash in #KHI, traveled on a first time after the crash and chose the #PIA flight and same lucky seat, PIA chief Arshad Malik received him in Lahore Airport.#PIA#Crash_Survivor

#تنظیم_سازی pic.twitter.com/RTdMRI7cdg — Abdul Samad Saddozai (@samadsaddozai) September 26, 2020

Ban on PUBG

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to look into the complaints about the massively popular video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and decide about it, for which a hearing was conducted on 9 July.

PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children. pic.twitter.com/GDJqTeuTaf — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 1, 2020

Ban on TikTok

The PTA had banned TikTok for spreading immoral and indecent content in Pakistan and had said that the network’s authorities had been warned at least twice to moderate the content on the platform.

According to details shared with ProPakistani, the PTA later decided to unban the app after the company affirmed its strict compliance with Pakistani laws.

TikTok assured the PTA that it would block all the accounts that repeatedly showed obscenity and immorality.

“We will moderate the accounts in accordance with local laws”, a TikTok statement was quoted as saying.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued instructions for blocking of the application. Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 9, 2020

Confirm Jannati Hai

Destined for heaven, aren’t we all?

How I feel after saying "baji dupata upar karlein tire mein ajayega"pic.twitter.com/33uV8WSdjS — Memes of Pakistan (@MemesOfPakistan) May 5, 2020

Confirm jannati hay :3 https://t.co/HDSTLcVYVC — Komal Salman (@komallsalman) September 23, 2020

Kernel Ki Biwi

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) took notice of a recorded incident that went viral which involved a serving Colonel’s wife arguing with traffic police over a dispute. Her outbreak made headlines on television and became a popular jest on social media as well albeit the seriousness of the issue.

Some impressionists decided to post their take on this:

Babar Haamiza Scandal

The forged harassment case against Babar Azam has been thrown out and dismissed by an Additional Session Judge today pic.twitter.com/5PPABW3bMN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 5, 2020

Thaikedaar ki Beti

Emmanuel Macron’s Anti-Islam Stance

The French President’s response to the beheading of Samuel Paty, a French middle-school teacher, on 16 October in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Paris triggered a series of tense social media hits, debates, and boycotts.

Nous continuerons, professeur.

Nous continuerons ce combat pour la liberté, ce combat pour défendre la République dont vous êtes devenu le visage. pic.twitter.com/0gRe9WIVjJ — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 21, 2020

Here is how Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistanis reacted:

It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

#BoycottFrenchProducts trended across countries including Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

This is the best protest we can do! Let's crumble their economy to the ground!! #boycottfrenchproducts pic.twitter.com/m9wdbLYaEe — Zarnish Ali (@ZarnishAli5) October 24, 2020

The entire Islamic world should follow Kuwait to protest against France and its latest shameful attack on the faith of Muslims. #boycottfranceproducts #boycottfrance #MacronGoneMad pic.twitter.com/6Ed4u8rrQn — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) October 25, 2020

Let us not forget the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s take on the matter which involved the TLP staging massive protests in Islamabad that demanded the expulsion of the French Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Marc Barety.

Is Spotify Coming to Pakistan?

“The wait is finally over. Or is it? Spotify, the Sweden-based audio streaming and media services provider, might soon be launching in Pakistan,” Bindext reported in November.

People went crazy when the news hit various social media platforms. The tone of Tomorrowland always echoes in the hearts of all music lovers, and Spotify is the best app for it!

Omg such a good news can’t wait more 😭 Congratulations it’s official confirmed that the Spotify Pakistan on Instagram is real. (https://t.co/8lG6bF2IcP)#SpotifyInPakistan @Spotify @SpotifyCares https://t.co/yrTadyYcKo pic.twitter.com/PsxLNujwdN — ᴮᴱBTS PAKISTAN GALAXY ⁷ 🇵🇰 ⟭⟬ (@bts_pk_galaxy) December 15, 2020

Pakistan Democratic Movement

The political field is brewing afresh with some interesting arguments, and the fledgling Pakistan Democratic Movement has set a shocking narrative with a stance, that some might argue, negates the essence of democracy.

ترکی طرز انقلاب کیلئے ماحول بالکل سازگار ہے. تمام قومیتوں نے @MaryamNSharif اور @MoulanaOfficial کی قیادت میں ملک کو مستقل طور پر فوجی اشرفیہ سے چھٹکارا حاصل کرنا ہوگا. اگر یہی موقع ضائع کیا شاھد پاکستان کیلئے نیک شگون نہ ہو.#DemocraticPakistan #ReclaimPakistan pic.twitter.com/9yOzixyLou — Pakistan Democratic Movement. (@gul_marjan) December 17, 2020

A few satirical views were shared and some lies were revealed:

Just when you thought nothing could be better than #IshaqDar’s interview.. #PDM gives us another mega flop jalsa.

This look on their faces says everything.. can enjoy this for years! pic.twitter.com/8jLFq3iB8v — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) December 14, 2020

Shame on you lierrrrrrrrrr nani @MaryamNSharif show some guts to post your own flop show lol #Nani #PDMExposed #pdmspreadingcovid Shameful pic.twitter.com/bE73now2Z7 — Pakistan (@Pakista65504550) December 15, 2020

Pakistan’s Most Expensive Wedding Ever

The happy and festive union set many a tongue wagging and eventually caught the attention of the FBR.

Newly appointed SACM @Dr_FirdousPTI and Maulana @TariqJamilOFCL remained in attendance of the wedding of the season between the families of #MasterTiles and #jalalsons.https://t.co/YOTkLos3jo — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) November 8, 2020

Shame on us as Muslims

A wedding between Jalal Sons From Lahore and Master Tiles From Gujranwala had taken place a few days back with profile invitations wedding estimated amount they have spent Two Hundred crore on their Wedding events#jalalsons#mastertiles pic.twitter.com/cN6ogLknPK — Zalay Warraich (@Zalaytweets) November 14, 2020

An alleged FBR report pointed out that Maulana Tariq Jameel had been paid Rs. 10 lacs for the nikkah ceremony. Although the FBR clarified the issue later on, some suggested that the report had been fabricated to target PM Imran Khan’s supporters.

The REASON behind #hamidmir & media led “mafia” ATTACKING #MaulanaTariqJameel is that he appreciated PM @ImranKhanPTI 's honesty & stands by his efforts to bring #Pakistan out of poverty. pic.twitter.com/XSKESwjYgX — Shanaz Saddique (@ShanazSaddique) April 27, 2020

May Khuda Ki Qasam Teray Khwabon May Aaunga

Have you ever been through a phase where anger prompts your brain to say things like “Aaj Allah ki Qasam Tu Khatam Hay! May Khuda Ki Qasam Teray Khwabon May Aaunga”?

The incident sparked a lot of satirical impressions on social media, and Pakistanis never fail to disappoint when it comes to entertainment!

Platelets

With news reports emerging in 2019 that Pakistan’s jailed former three-time Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, was suffering from serious health problems, a great deal of debate and skepticism on social media followed.

Nawaz Sharif’s platelets reduced to dangerous levels, fresh report showing only 2k platelets. The former PM has not received proper medical attention in jail and NAB custody, according to his doctor and family. His son Hussain Nawaz suspects he was poisoned in NAB custody. pic.twitter.com/86SRHheSSd — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 22, 2019

In 2020, with a fit and fat ex-prime minister roaming the streets of Central London, the nation took to Twitter to express a ‘sigh of relief’ for Nawaz Sharif’s health:

Life-saving drugs, sorry I mean, a few bunches of grape are placed right in front of the critically-ill #NawazSharif so that the dose could be immediately administered in case of any emergency. pic.twitter.com/A8USkNQbKH — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) November 19, 2019

Nawaz Shareef reached his house in London. He's been suffering from platelets fall & many heart attacks but he seems fit & fat. He's able to walk without any support. What kind of illness is it?

Come on #PMLN, accept this political face saving.#باغی_ہوں_ایسے_نظام_کا pic.twitter.com/bMquqlk2xj — Abdul Raheem (@Me_AbdulR) November 19, 2019

Francis Ford Coppola who wrote the GodFather should do a film on the Sharif Family of Pakistan. May Allah bless all who fight & struggle for this great country & it’s people. May the Wrath of Allah fall on all those who have looted Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/k4A5pIZM83 — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 20, 2019

Mera Jism Meri Marzi – Khalil ur Rehman Vs. Marvi Sirmad

Ahead of the most controversial event of the year ”Aurat March”, a feud on a live TV show sparked a boiler-room ruckus among feminists. Writer Khalil Ur Rehman was invited on a live TV show alongside journalist, Marvi Sirmed. The rest is history.

The feud subsided a few weeks later.

Wah Wah Wah Wah

Here’s the full video for reference:

Farishta Ft. Tahir Shah

Who remembers this highly creative visual artist?

Danish Ki Wafaat

Meray Paas Tum Ho was a hit drama serial in the country, rousing critics and enthusiasts to voice their views on Twitter:

Donald Trump Vs. Joe Biden – U.S. Elections 2020

Donald Trump is continuing to pursue legal challenges to the US election results, despite state electors having formally nominated Joe Biden as the next president. The second part of 2020 was a well-lit spectrum of worldwide reactions, and the U.S. elections were at the pinnacle of some of the most famous events!

PSL 2020

Karachi Kings overwhelmed Lahore Qalandars to win their first-ever PSL title. As figured, Pakistani social media exploded!

A few went on to post memes, Rana Fawad made it to the top of the list!

The Smartest Mannnnn On The Planet

Albeit the interview was a bit too casual, Iffat Omar’s responses to Noman’s answers raised eyebrows amongst many. The following tweet is a bit too far-fetched, highlighting the actor’s views and completely disregarding the reactions of the show-host:

This man in one interview says he often cheats on his wife & he’s such a great actor that she never finds out. When iffat asks him about #MeToo he dismisses the movement and says “yeh sab deen say dori hai”

Pakistani men are just work of art! pic.twitter.com/9knbMAne4Y — Tooba Syed ☭ 🍞🌹#AuratAzadSamajAzad (@Tooba_Sd) September 7, 2020

Fav Couple Guys, Fav Couple!

The real-life couple #ShahrozSabzwari & #SadafKanwal will be seen together in an upcoming telefilm soon on #ARYDigital. Are you looking forward to watching them on-screen? pic.twitter.com/EFWMpxi2pa — MediaSpring PK (@MediaSpringPk) July 9, 2020

Sheikh Rashid

Whatever the case, no one, no one can hate this guy!

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comment section below.