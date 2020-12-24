Rewind: Top Social Media Trends from 2020

Posted 51 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Social Media Trends | ProPakistani

The first week of January 2020 set the pace for what was to follow … from the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing to an economic downturn, and in some parts of the world, the US elections.

2020 set the tone for an endless array of topics for people to rant about online. If you want a roundup of how people kept themselves entertained and engaged on social media platforms during the year, this article will get you up to speed on everything that was 2020.

COVID-19 in Pakistan

The outbreak of the coronavirus was first an epidemic in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019 that rapidly spread across 209 countries, including Pakistan.

Consequently, the pandemic topped Pakistan’s Twitter trends when it first hit the country in late February.

Fast forward to today:

COVID | ProPakistani

The current COVID-19 Twitter trends highlight potential vaccine drop-offs from international suppliers:

 

PIA Plane Crash

PIA Crash | KHI | ProPakistani

The crash that occurred during Ramadan sparked heavy criticism across the country.

Some elements in power refused to have a change of heart:

It did entail an impossible miracle:

Ban on PUBG

PUBG Ban | ProPakistani

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to look into the complaints about the massively popular video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and decide about it, for which a hearing was conducted on 9 July.

Ban on TikTok

tiktok ban | ProPakistani

The PTA had banned TikTok for spreading immoral and indecent content in Pakistan and had said that the network’s authorities had been warned at least twice to moderate the content on the platform.

According to details shared with ProPakistani, the PTA later decided to unban the app after the company affirmed its strict compliance with Pakistani laws.

TikTok assured the PTA that it would block all the accounts that repeatedly showed obscenity and immorality.

“We will moderate the accounts in accordance with local laws”, a TikTok statement was quoted as saying.

Confirm Jannati Hai

Destined for heaven, aren’t we all?

Kernel Ki Biwi

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) took notice of a recorded incident that went viral which involved a serving Colonel’s wife arguing with traffic police over a dispute. Her outbreak made headlines on television and became a popular jest on social media as well albeit the seriousness of the issue.

Kernel ki biwi | ProPakistani

Some impressionists decided to post their take on this:

Babar Haamiza Scandal

Thaikedaar ki Beti

Emmanuel Macron’s Anti-Islam Stance

The French President’s response to the beheading of Samuel Paty, a French middle-school teacher, on 16 October in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Paris triggered a series of tense social media hits, debates, and boycotts.

Here is how Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistanis reacted:

#BoycottFrenchProducts trended across countries including Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Let us not forget the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s take on the matter which involved the TLP staging massive protests in Islamabad that demanded the expulsion of the French Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Marc Barety.

TLP | Protest

Is Spotify Coming to Pakistan?

“The wait is finally over. Or is it? Spotify, the Sweden-based audio streaming and media services provider, might soon be launching in Pakistan,” Bindext reported in November.

People went crazy when the news hit various social media platforms. The tone of Tomorrowland always echoes in the hearts of all music lovers, and Spotify is the best app for it!

Pakistan Democratic Movement

The political field is brewing afresh with some interesting arguments, and the fledgling Pakistan Democratic Movement has set a shocking narrative with a stance, that some might argue, negates the essence of democracy.

A few satirical views were shared and some lies were revealed:

Pakistan’s Most Expensive Wedding Ever

The happy and festive union set many a tongue wagging and eventually caught the attention of the FBR.

An alleged FBR report pointed out that Maulana Tariq Jameel had been paid Rs. 10 lacs for the nikkah ceremony. Although the FBR clarified the issue later on, some suggested that the report had been fabricated to target PM Imran Khan’s supporters.

May Khuda Ki Qasam Teray Khwabon May Aaunga

Have you ever been through a phase where anger prompts your brain to say things like “Aaj Allah ki Qasam Tu Khatam Hay! May Khuda Ki Qasam Teray Khwabon May Aaunga”?

The incident sparked a lot of satirical impressions on social media, and Pakistanis never fail to disappoint when it comes to entertainment!

Main teray khwabon main aaonga

Platelets

With news reports emerging in 2019 that Pakistan’s jailed former three-time Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif,  was suffering from serious health problems, a great deal of debate and skepticism on social media followed.

In 2020, with a fit and fat ex-prime minister roaming the streets of Central London, the nation took to Twitter to express a ‘sigh of relief’ for Nawaz Sharif’s health:

Mera Jism Meri Marzi – Khalil ur Rehman Vs. Marvi Sirmad

Ahead of the most controversial event of the year ”Aurat March”, a feud on a live TV show sparked a boiler-room ruckus among feminists. Writer Khalil Ur Rehman was invited on a live TV show alongside journalist, Marvi Sirmed. The rest is history.

The feud subsided a few weeks later.

Wah Wah Wah Wah

Here’s the full video for reference:

Farishta Ft. Tahir Shah

Who remembers this highly creative visual artist?

Danish Ki Wafaat

Meray Paas Tum Ho was a hit drama serial in the country, rousing critics and enthusiasts to voice their views on Twitter:

Donald Trump Vs. Joe Biden – U.S. Elections 2020

Donald Trump is continuing to pursue legal challenges to the US election results, despite state electors having formally nominated Joe Biden as the next president. The second part of 2020 was a well-lit spectrum of worldwide reactions, and the U.S. elections were at the pinnacle of some of the most famous events!

PSL 2020

Karachi Kings overwhelmed Lahore Qalandars to win their first-ever PSL title. As figured, Pakistani social media exploded!

PSL winners 2020 | ProPakistani

A few went on to post memes, Rana Fawad made it to the top of the list!

The Smartest Mannnnn On The Planet

Albeit the interview was a bit too casual, Iffat Omar’s responses to Noman’s answers raised eyebrows amongst many. The following tweet is a bit too far-fetched, highlighting the actor’s views and completely disregarding the reactions of the show-host:

Fav Couple Guys, Fav Couple!

Sheikh Rashid

Whatever the case, no one, no one can hate this guy!

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comment section below.

