AirSial Is Poised To Revolutionize Domestic Commercial Aviation In Pakistan

On November 29, an Airbus A320 landed in Karachi from the US, marking the start of the initial three-plane feet for Pakistan’s third private airline, AirSial. On December 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his day-long visit to Sialkot, officially inaugurated AirSial which took its first flight on December 19.

Like the Sialkot International Airport which is the country’s first and only privately-owned airport, the airline has been introduced and will be operated by Sialkot’s business community. In fact, AirSial is another accomplishment of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce aimed at improving air travel to and from the country’s major industrial hub, Sialkot.

Conceived in 2015 by Sialkot’s business community, AirSial is the true pride of Pakistan and a fresh and welcome addition to Pakistan’s domestic commercial aviation landscape. AirSial has introduced new standards of safety, hospitality, and punctuality that are hard to be matched by any existing domestic flight operators.

“AirSial is the pride of Pakistan having zero compromises on the quality of service, safety, or timeliness,” shared Fazal Jilani, Chairman of AirSial. “With AirSial, we are aiming to plug the gaps that currently exist in Pakistan’s domestic commercial aviation sector, providing our people with a fresh new option to effectively meet their travel needs.”

According to Fazal Jilani, the airline will become an important multiplier of economic activity in Pakistan’s national economy. It will also give a boost to the aviation sector supporting PM Imran Khan’s vision to create jobs, strengthen the economy, and contribute to foreign exchange.

AirSial’s cabin crew uniforms have been designed by Pakistan’s celebrated fashion designer Nomi Ansari. The airline’s decision of engaging a seasoned designer for its staff uniform is in continuation of the trend where top airlines reach out to veteran designers for creating a striking and lasting brand identity.

Besides being the first private airline to be owned by a business community, there are many firsts that AirSial is credited with: It’s the only airline in the world to have launched operations amid the global Covid-19 pandemic; Plus, for the first time in Pakistan, AirSial has introduced two casserole meals with every meal service, stepping up hospitality standards for domestic flight operations.

AirSial is currently operating three daily flights between Karachi-Lahore and Karachi-Islamabad, and three weekly flights between Karachi-Peshawar and Karachi-Sialkot. The airline hopes to start international flights within a year with the Middle East and the UAE being the most preferred choices for its first overseas service.

AirSial tickets can be booked by calling 021-111-247-742 or visiting www.airsial.com.