Here Are The Prices of Sigma Motorsports’ Upcoming Electric Car

The very eventful 2020 brought a rapid influx of many new entrants into the Pakistani automobile market ranging from Hyundai, Proton, Morris Garages (MG), to Changan which were all geared up to have a significant impact.

Known for introducing the HS Q4 Electric Vehicle (EV) to the market in Lahore, Sigma Motorsports is also looking to make its presence know in the country over the weekend with the new EV that is reportedly open for bookings.

The Sigma HS Q4 EV will be available in one of the following three variants:

EV Standard

EVS Solar (with a solar roof for improved charging)

EVS Premium (with a solar roof, a range extender, and an A/C)

The vehicle has reportedly been brought to Pakistan in a joint effort by Sigma Motorsports and United Autos, both of which are motorcycle dealerships that sell entry-level street bikes in Pakistan. However, whether it will be offered as either a Complete Knock Down (CKD) or a Complete Built-up Unit (CBU) remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, the automaker shared the following spec-sheet with a media outlet:

Note that some of the features are specific to the mid-range and the premium trim-levels only.

The prices of the variants are:

EVS Standard (Electric only):Rs. 1,895,000

EVS Solar (Electric+Solar): Rs. 1,995,000

EVS Premium (Electric + Solar + Range Extender): Rs. 2,125,000

For a subcompact hatchback with a price range of almost Rs. 1.9 million to Rs. 2.1 million that has the most basic features, it is hard to determine whether it will be a success or not. However, the hefty price tag is an inherent characteristic because the vehicle has an electric powertrain developed on a formula that has not yet been economized anywhere in the world, and it could be a game-changer with the added benefit of various tax exemptions under the new EV policy.