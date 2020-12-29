Sony Xperia 1 III Specs Get Leaked

Sony unveiled its Xperia 1 II flagship back in February this year. The phone features Sony’s signature tall and slim form factor, a 4K display, the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a powerful camera setup. Its successor, the Xperia 1 III will bring several incremental upgrades, but a surprising new leak claims that it will also have the same price tag.

Advertisement

A Twitter tipster has also shared some alleged specifications of the Xperia 1 III. It is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR display and is expected to retain Sony’s usual 21:9 aspect ratio. There is no word on the refresh rate, but the display will be 15% brighter than before. The usual side-mounted fingerprint sensor will be there too.

It will be powered by the new 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC, meaning that it will support 5G. There will be 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage but the leak does not mention other memory variants. IP68 water and dust resistance are expected alongside camera improvements but no details are available yet.

On the other hand, Sony is also reportedly working on a compact Smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 775. It is expected to be a successor to the Xperia 10 II and more details on the upcoming 1 III flagship and the compact phone are expected to surface in the next few weeks.