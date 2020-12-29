Uber Demoes Uber Connect Same-Day Delivery Service in Pakistan

Uber has made a statement to become a fully-electric, zero-emission platform by 2040 with most transport and courier services taking place on public transit, or micromobility such as bikes and rickshaws.

In addition to giving riders a way to get from point A to point B, the company is committed to engaging local players in aspects of food delivery and affordability, removing barriers to healthcare, streamlining modern booking solutions, and helping Pakistan’s workforce with a seamless travel and courier experience.

In an exclusive virtual meetup comprising prominent personalities from online media, ProPakistani covered Uber’s first-of-its-kind demo of their latest product ‘Uber Connect’. GM Uber Pakistan Saad Pall graced all participants with the exclusive demonstration of the new product.

Reap what you sow

Saad Pall discussed the challenges faced by the ride-sharing business, with global app usage taking giant hits since the genesis of the novel coronavirus. From a global perspective, the number of customers active on Uber’s apps dropped nearly in half since late December 2019. The ride-hailing giant revealed in September that it had an average 55 million customers during the April-June period, a stark decline from 99 million in 2019.

Although Uber gained a lot of popularity in its early days after breaching the Pakistani transit bloc, COVID-19 and the lockdowns imposed because of it made things difficult for the company to restore standard operations. As everyone gradually hit the reset button with the new norm of SOPs and futuristic uncertainties, Uber decided to take a giant leap. It’s interesting when a business taps an unsupervised market and takes it to a whole another level of innovation.

Uber Connect came into existence in April 2020, during a time of a fledgling, but yearning consumer demand.

Originally meant as a food delivery service, Uber Connect has now transformed into an easy, same-day, no-contact delivery solution whether it’s a care package for a loved one, a gift for a friend’s birthday, an item you sold, or an important business document.

Here’s how Uber Connect compares with conventional courier services:

No postage required.

On-demand package delivery—no need to wait hours or days for it to arrive.

The driver will transport the package on your behalf directly from your location

No direct contact with others—physical distancing guidance approved!

How Uber Connect works

Prepare your package and secure it shut. Select Connect in the Uber app, agree to the terms and conditions, confirm that your package does not contain prohibited items, and request a delivery. Reply to the message you’ll receive in the Uber app asking for the recipient’s name and any special delivery instructions for your driver. Meet the driver curbside and load your package into their vehicle.* Instruct the recipient to meet the driver’s curbside to retrieve the package.

GM Uber Pakistan suggests that the Uber app can now be used for a variety of purposes. To get from point A to point B in a car, rickshaw, or on a bike – things have become easier and more convenient. Uber Connect has numerous safety features, products and services enabled through a process Uber calls ‘polar autonomization’.

People will soon realize the impact they’re creating by trusting Uber with their daily needs. It’s a new way to live, and a unique source of engagement. Users might call it a viable transport or delivery system. Uber simply calls it ‘connecting’.